ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Frank Bruno warns Tyson Fury he faces ‘awkward’ fight with Dillian Whyte

By Ed Elliot
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCtNa_0fC1FDYk00

Frank Bruno believes Tyson Fury will find his sold-out Wembley showdown with Dillian Whyte “more awkward” than a potential fight against Anthony Joshua .

World heavyweight champion Fury has dubbed Saturday’s clash with mandatory WBC challenger Whyte the biggest British bout since boxing great Bruno was defeated by Lennox Lewis 29 years ago.

Talk of the Gypsy King eventually fighting Joshua continues to rumble on, with the latter currently awaiting a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk after losing his WBA, IBF and WBO belts to the Ukrainian in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvHoD_0fC1FDYk00

Undefeated Fury is a heavy favourite this weekend but former champion Bruno feels Whyte – who earlier this year was expected to step aside and allow his opponent an undisputed championship encounter with Usyk – is capable of causing an upset.

“You’ve really got to give Whyte credit where credit’s due because I think they wanted to wipe him off and get him out the way,” Bruno told the PA news agency.

“But I think this is one of the awkwardest (sic) out of the lot. It’s going to be more awkward than Anthony Joshua because he’s up for the fight and he can punch with both hands.

“It could go either way. I think Tyson Fury is the favourite but Dillian has got a lot of power – sometimes it’s unnecessary power – of winding him up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3wM6_0fC1FDYk00

“He doesn’t hit after the bell but he is someone that does anything slightly (to gain an advantage). He has been known to lose his cool and I think that’s what Tyson wants him to do, lose his cool.”

Fury initially claimed he would retire after the St George’s Day fight due to having more money than he will ever need following career earnings in excess of £100million.

However, he has since backtracked and said hanging up his gloves was not on his mind.

Bruno, who won 40 of his 45 professional fights between 1982 and 1996, thinks there is little chance of Fury imminently calling it a day and expects the 33-year-old to one day face fellow Briton Joshua.

“Tyson Fury has talked about retiring but if the numbers keep going up, he ain’t retiring jack s***,” said Bruno.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGylI_0fC1FDYk00

“Eventually if the money is there to be made, I think they (Fury and Joshua) will definitely get it on.

“Anthony Joshua’s got power and he fancies his chances but people don’t really know how good Tyson Fury is. Tyson Fury is better than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s got a lot of mouth but he knows how to box.

“I think he’s getting his head together, keeping it together and doing the right things.”

Fury is preparing for his first fight on UK soil as world champion, with a crowd of 94,000 expected.

He battled depression, binge drinking and drug abuse after upsetting Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 before capping a remarkable comeback by taking the title from Deontay Wilder in 2020 and then retaining it against the American in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjN4K_0fC1FDYk00

Bruno, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following retirement, praised Fury’s resilience in overcoming mental health issues.

He said: “He was in a very, very bad place. But he’s moved out of that dark place into the light and you can see him shining with the light.

“Mental health, he’s done brilliant because sometimes if people see that someone has broken down they can never be repaired.

“He’s proved it, I proved it, a lot of people have proven that you can have mental health issues but you can keep it under control.

“He’s a very, very good role model (for mental health). If you chuck stones at greenhouses and it doesn’t break then you must be God. He’s only human.”

:: BT Sport Box Office will show Fury v Whyte exclusively live on Saturday, April 23 from 6pm. Visit bt.com/sportboxoffice for more information.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Frank Bruno
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

Dillian Whyte: Tyson Fury ‘never knocked me out or dropped me’ in old sparring sessions

Dillian Whyte has dismissed suggestions that he was knocked out or dropped by upcoming opponent Tyson Fury in old sparring sessions between the pair.The British heavyweights will clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, as Fury defends the WBC title against someone with whom he is very familiar.Fury, 33, and Whyte, 34, sparred with one another earlier in their careers, with Fury having said often in the build-up to Saturday’s main event that he dominated his compatriot in those encounters.“Tyson Fury’s never knocked me out and never dropped me,” Whyte told The Independent columnist Steve Bunce in an interview...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Charlo: No Intention of Fighting Spence, But Crawford Can Get That Work

Unified WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo is preparing for his upcoming fight against WBO world champion Brian Castano. They will meet in a rematch of one of 2021’s most significant fights as they again seek to become the first ever undisputed 154-pound champion in the four-belt era. The fight will be live on Showtime from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.,
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#British#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Ukrainian#Usyk
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn wants Kell Brook for Conor Benn’s next fight

By Charles Brun: A wild-eyed-looking Eddie Hearn revealed last Saturday that the next opponent he wants Conor Benn to fight is Kell Brook at a catchweight of 150 lbs. The only problem is the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) will need to lower his asking price of ten million quid to a more realistic number.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Conor Benn After Van Heerden KO: We Have to Step Up the Opposition Now

Conor Benn may have starched his last overmatched veteran, according to his promoter. Benn, the hard hitting British welterweight, picked up another emphatic win Saturday night at Manchester Arena in England with a second-round stoppage over southpaw Chris van Heerden, who has seen better days. Benn staggered van Heerden with a straight right and then followed up with a combination from which the South African never recovered.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is ‘all agreed’ despite delay in securing location

Eddie Hearn has insisted that Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is “all agreed”, despite the delay in securing a location for the heavyweight title fight.Usyk outpointed Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last September, taking the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts from the Briton in the process.Joshua soon triggered a rematch to face the unbeaten Ukrainian again, although a failed step-aside deal and Usyk’s recent return to his home country have been obstacles in arranging a second bout between the pair.However, Usyk recently left Ukraine, which is under invasion from Russia, to begin training for a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Oleksandr Usyk will be 'studying' Tyson Fury's UK homecoming against Dillian Whyte as the Ukrainian's team confirm they will attend the Wembley clash ahead of a potential undisputed fight

Oleksandr Usyk has hinted an undisputed fight with Tyson Fury could be on the cards after his promoter revealed they will be 'studying' the Gypsy King's fight with Dillian Whyte. The Ukrainian is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Anthony Joshua in summer after he downed...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn tells Dillian Whyte to learn from Anthony Joshua’s mistakes ahead of Tyson Fury bout

Eddie Hearn warns Dillian Whyte not to make the same mistakes Anthony Joshua did when he tried to outbox Oleksandr Usyk, as he prepares for Tyson Fury clash. Whyte will get his long overdue crack at the WBC title this Saturday at Wembley Stadium but he’s considered a big underdog heading into the fight against the undefeated ‘Gypsy King.’Hearn, Whyte’s promoter, believes ‘The Body Snatcher’ can cause an upset but must learn from Joshua, who recently lost his titles when he opted against using his size and strength against the former cruiserweight king, Usyk.Speaking to TalkSport, Hearn said: “Dillian definitely...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Oleksandr Usyk Will Be Watching, Studying Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will be a very interested observer in this Saturday's fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. Fury will collide with Whyte before a record crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk outboxed Anthony Joshua over twelve...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury: A lot of People Are Underestimating Whyte – But Not Me!

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is preparing for a very tough fight in his upcoming defense. Fury will make a mandatory defense against Dillian Whyte on April 23, with a record crowd of 94,000 expected at Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte is a tremendous underdog in the fight. He's been...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

610K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy