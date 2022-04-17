Severe Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Madison, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN RANKIN...NORTHERN SIMPSON...SOUTH CENTRAL HINDS AND NORTHEASTERN COPIAH COUNTIES At 102 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Byram to near Gallman, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Whites around 105 PM CDT. Hopewell around 110 PM CDT. Florence and Monterey around 115 PM CDT. Star and Harrisville around 120 PM CDT. Cato and Piney Woods around 130 PM CDT. Johns around 135 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these tornadic storms include D`Lo, Braxton and Puckett. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

