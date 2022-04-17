ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Florida woman bisected after being hit by car, hit again by pickup

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A series of destructive events early Sunday morning left a Florida woman dead and another man arrested in a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said it began around 3:30 a.m. when a hit-and-run driver hit the 49-year-old Dade City woman as she walked along the highway’s grass shoulder.

Troopers said the driver’s sedan, possibly white or silver in color, left the highway for an unknown reason, hit a traffic sign, and then hit the woman, severing her body in half. The driver did not stop at the scene.

The chaos continued at 4:58 a.m. when a silver pickup drove through the area while Pasco County deputies and highway patrol troopers were at the scene.

‘It’s a miracle’: Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80 mph

The FHP said the driver, 23-year-old Andrew Thomas Krummen, ignored commands to stop and nearly hit two deputies. While driving through the crime scene, Krummen drove over the lower half of the victim from the previous collision.

Troopers chased Krummen for about 10 minutes until a trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

The FHP cruiser that stopped Krummen’s truck (Credit: FHP)

Krummen was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence, driving while license revoked and false imprisonment of his passengers.

According to the FHP, the passengers, a 33-year-old Brooksville man and 35-year-old Dade City woman, were trying to flag troopers down and exit the vehicle.

The FHP said it is still looking for the driver in the first crash.

Blue Cj5 Junkie
2d ago

I can't imagine the pain her family is dealing with after such a dramatic event. Prayers to them. I hope they find the driver and hold him accountable.

CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
