Silvio Scaglia ‘very much in love’ with NYC socialite amid Julia Haart divorce

Julia Haart’s estranged husband Silvio Scaglia has already moved on with a new woman.

The La Perla owner, 63, has been dating blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann, 56, for the past few months, Page Six has learned.

“Silvio Scaglia and Michelle-Marie Heinemann recently began dating and are very much in love,” a spokesperson for Scaglia confirmed to us on Sunday.

“[They] look forward to spending their future together.”

Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia in February, hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group.

While the two are still duking it out in a vicious divorce battle, that clearly hasn’t stopped Scaglia from finding love again.

The two were all smiles as they snapped a pic together during a recent date night.

We’re told there’s already been some drama over the new connection, however, as the Italian billionaire allegedly received a threatening email last week that was addressed “SilvioScagliaWarning.com” and included defamatory accusations about Heinemann. Sources tell us Scaglia is not concerned.

Heinemann – who has been sharing brief glimpses of Scagalia via her Instagram account – is the founder of a lifestyle brand called “Old Fashioned Mom,” which teaches readers how to apply old-fashioned values of traditional motherhood to a modern world.

She was previously married twice: to hedge funder Jon Heinemann (with whom she shares two children) and Norwegian financier Bjorn Aaserod.

Haart and Scaglia, pictured here in happier times, are amid a nasty divorce battle.

In 2018, Michelle-Marie made headlines for selling her lavish 32,000-square-foot estate in Wappingers Falls for $30 million. The blonde beauty – who previously appeared on Page Six in 2013 – originally moved to New York City from Atlanta to study acting.

Sources tell us she’s now living back in the Big Apple, which is where she met Scaglia.

As Page Six previously reported, Scaglia and Haart are currently feuding over various issues amid their ongoing divorce battle. The two wed in June 2019 and appeared on Haart’s Netflix series, “My Unorthodox Life,” together.

Haart alleges in court docs that she legally owns half of Elite World Group, and has denied Scaglia’s allegations that she stole funds from the company to fund her personal expenses, including a boob job .

"These are genuinely ludicrous allegations," Haart said of her ex's accusations.

“These are genuinely ludicrous allegations,” she told Entertainment Tonight last week. “I’ve never taken a penny that doesn’t belong to me, and the beauty of knowing the truth is you know the truth, and to me, it’s just another battle that I have to face to fight for my freedom.”

In another interview that aired on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” last week, Hart claimed Scaglia “wasn’t allowed to fire” her because they “co-own” the company.

“We’ve been planning the divorce for almost a year,” she alleged.