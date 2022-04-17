Civil War show and more in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The 44th Annual Ohio Civil War And WWI & II Show will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield.

Show dates are Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1. Show times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

A total of 380 exhibitors from 38 states will be participating in Ohio’s only Civil War And WWI & II Show. The show features 800 tables of military memorabilia from 1775 through 1945 for buy, sell, trade and display making this the largest quality show of its kind in the country. In addition, related items such as books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints and some women’s apparel will be available to the public and collectors.

Visit show website for more information www.ohiocivilwarshow.com