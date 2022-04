Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United as they made clear their intentions to become champions. But furious Ralf Rangnick was aghast by the way his team folded on Merseyside for the second time in 10 days and described their efforts as 'embarrassing'; the interim manager did not hold his punches and said his club are 'six years' behind Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 HOURS AGO