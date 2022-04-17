ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo bodybuilder wins 1st in national competition

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Adriana Izaguirre was recognized during the Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday, April 11, 2022 for achieving 1st place at the 2021 NPC National Competition in December (Christian Alejandro Ocampo)

After placing first in three categories during the December 2021 National Physique Committee National Championship, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro Adriana Izaguirre returned to her three children, family and her trainees. And earlier this week, she was recognized by Webb County for her success in Orlando, Florida as she spoke about her role as a role model in the community.

The NPC states it is the premier amateur physique organization in the world and has operated since 1982. They added that many athletes in bodybuilding, fitness, figure, bikini and physique started their career there.

Izaguirre said that per her competition, she competed against 30 women from around the world for the title.

As her first time competing in the national level, Izaguirre competed in the 2021 Bikini Class G during the NPC National Championships. Prior than that, she competed in the Bikini Novice Class C, Bikini True Novice Class B and Bikini Class E during the 2021 NPC Republic of Texas competition. The difference between classes was based on heigh, Izaguirre explained.

“It was a personal goal. I wanted to get out of what I was going through and show my kids that anything is possible through discipline and through determination,” she said. “A prep is not easy. No one tells you, ‘Get up at 5 in the morning, go do your cardio, go eat, don’t pick here, don’t do this.’ It was pretty much for myself and for my family.”

As a personal trainer at ROCK Fitness Center, she said that she solely focuses on women and works to motivate and educate her clients about having an active lifestyle and better eating habits. This includes having a good balanced diet and understanding that eating healthy does not always require a heavy financial investment.

She trains over 70 women as part of her job at ROCK and said that it is another way to help the community. And between caring for her children, training her clients, doing the housework and prepping, the commissioners said they were highly impressed by her commitment.

Meanwhile, Izaguirre highlighted the hard work she put in these past two years as she prepared for the competitions amid the pandemic. She added that caring for her three children through all of it proved that anything was possible with strong dedication and a good support system.

Izaguirre was born and raised in Laredo and competed at the Republic of Texas competition in July. Her family were in attendance during the recognition and said they were proud of her accomplishment after the ceremony. According to them, Izaguirre competed in Austin, Miami and Orlando before ultimately reaching first place in the national completion, in only six months.

With her efforts being done amid the pandemic, Izaguirre said that it was a hard period in her life and she had undergone many changes that landed her in a dark place. However, through her determination and taking that adversity as fuel, she said that she turned her situation into a positive and will continue to move forward toward her goals.

“My next goal would be to represent Laredo in a pro show,” Izaguirre said. “There you also compete amongst women all over the world. You just have to stay motivated, stay focused on your goal, whatever goal that is. Just change that mindset and go.”

After being asked what her end goal is for the future, she said that she wanted to continue to inspire her children and her ROCK girls. By continuing the work and being a role model, she hopes to continue to motivate and inspire other women throughout the community.

That inspiration may be needed, particularly at this time. In a recent study on the top 182 most populated cities in the U.S., Laredo was ranked No. 180 in a list of healthiest cities. The rankings were determined based on health care, food, fitness and green space, further and affordable education is necessary to health issues within the community.

“The issues surrounding obesity encompass many factors from diet, exercise, healthier food access and education on healthier alternatives,” Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino stated. “The obesity trends continue to grow due to socioeconomic disparities, food insecurity and differences in cultural beliefs and practices. Understanding our cultural community, a vast majority of the population lacks consumption of fruits and vegetables as well as access to nutritious foods. Additionally, there is a lack of physical activity amongst children and adults in our community.”

With health issues including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, fatty liver and others, Laredoans from different backgrounds and ages are at risk.

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle allows the opportunity for patients to recover from illness faster and possibly avoid hospitalization altogether,” Trevino said. “An unhealthy lifestyle over time will result in more morbidity and/or mortality.”

