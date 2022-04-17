ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo councilmember shares thoughts on HOAs in wake of court win

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RMPDb_0fC1D4ls00
The entrance to La Bota Ranch along A F Muller Boulevard in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy/Google Maps)

After a favorable outcome in the lawsuit against the La Bota Ranch developer owned HOA, District VII councilmember and La Bota Ranch resident Vanessa Perez discussed the effects that the win may have on the La Bota Ranch HOA and shared her concerns of new HOAs throughout the growing city.

Per the case, the jury trial ultimately found the liability that the HOA and defendants breached their fiduciary duties, according to the home owner's legal representative Doanh Zone Nguyen. With the developers appointing the board members of the HOA, he noted that there was a lack of negotiation and representative power for the home owners that resulted in the increased fees reaching over $3,000 a year in HOA dues.

Furthermore, while the defendants denied a conflict of interest, Nguyen highlighted that a member of the developer family, the Muller family, owned and operated a realty company that would resell foreclosed homes of previous homeowners that were foreclosed due to the inability to pay the increasing cost of the HOA fees.

He said that the jury had an hour-long deliberation amid 14,000 exhibits to reach their verdict. Moving forward, Nguyen will issue out the damages the plaintiffs are seeking to the presiding judge.

Perez said that the La Bota Ranch HOA was established with the notion of the preservation of one’s home value and homeowner interests. However, she described it as new homeowners getting caught in a trap that results in the HOA charging them 70% more than the beginning of the HOA and still not having a say in the decisions regarding the community.

The case resulted in a jury declaring that the HOA was not acting in the homeowners of La Bota Ranch's best interest and have a fiduciary responsibility to current and previous homeowners who lost their home due to the increasing fees.

“When you get into a situation like were in in La Bota, it becomes more of a dictatorship. It becomes more of like a taxation without representation,” she said. “You don’t have a voice, you don’t have a say. Homeowners associations are supposed to be made up of homeowners, and so you are supposed to make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire community.”

However, Perez said that the current HOA is more of a developer board than HOA and has the power to invoke a lien on a homeowner’s house in the event where HOA fees are not paid, giving the entity a claim to a property until the debt is paid off. If the debt goes unpaid, they have the right to take it back.

The trap Perez described was a new homeowner’s willingness to take the plunge and apply for a 30-year mortgage and pay off the house with steady payments, but the increasing HOA fees present a costly variable. She added that with the dues and house tied, what was once an affordable HOA fee became a high-cost factor that ultimately does not reflect the needs of the community nor result in benefits.

“If you don’t pay your dues, homeowner associations are one of the entities, other than government, that can actually foreclose on your home,” Perez said previously to KGNS. “One of the issues for us was that they set the amount and they doubled it, or they tripled it, or whatever amount they tell you that you have to pay, without actually soliciting any feedback or including you in any kind of representation. And then if you don’t pay, they’ll just start the lien procedure.”

In spite of the legal victory, Perez said that La Bota Ranch’s HOA may have set off a trend throughout new developers and the new neighborhoods.

Perez said that Laredo’s residential growth has seen new neighborhoods with HOAs, and she is concerned that they may attempt to emulate La Bota Ranch. She added that at the city level, no one reviewed the HOA agreement of the landowners or reviews the ongoing process of the HOAs created. Experiencing the high increase of dues in 2016 -- 23 years after La Bota Ranch was built -- and with new subdivision HOAs being formed, Perez is concerned about the how dues may increase city-wide.

The La Bota Ranch HOA couldn't be reached for comment for this story.

Comments / 1

Related
KVUE

Central Texans experiencing sticker shock as 2022 property appraisals are sent out

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas counties are sending out property appraisals and quite a few homeowners are dealing with sticker shock, thanks to the area's booming growth. Travis County began sending out property appraisal notices to 400,578 property owners this week. As a whole, residential home appraisals increased by 56% in 2022.
Laredo Morning Times

Water services interrupted in south Laredo

Water services have been interrupted in the area of Aguila Azteca Drive and Bob Bullock-Loop 20, the City of Laredo announced Tuesday. "Water services will be interrupted temporarily on April 19 due to a busted 12-inch line from a private contractor project," the announcement read. "Crews are isolating the area and water services will be restored within the hour. However, users close to the affected area will be experiencing low pressure. "The current affected areas are City Hall Annex, Concord Hills, SAC, Judith Zaffirini Elementary and Gonzalez Middle School. "For additional information, please contact the City of...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laredo, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#La Bota Ranch#The La Bota Ranch Hoa
UPI News

Texas prosecutor moves to stop 'unethical' execution of John Henry Ramirez

April 16 (UPI) -- A prosecutor in Texas has filed court documents to remove the death warrant for John Henry Ramirez in a bid to stop his execution in October. Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez filed documents with the 94th District Court seeking an order withdrawing the execution date, which has been set for Oct. 5 by lethal injection, and recalling the death warrant.
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

Prime Time Corpus Christi closed Friday morning

Prime Time Corpus Christi announced it will temporarily close its doors just days before the Nueces County Commissioners meet to gather input on game rooms in the county. "Prime Time will be closed starting Friday, April 15th until further notice," Prime Time Corpus Christi posted on its Facebook page Friday morning. "We will wait and see what the city decides for the future of game rooms on Wednesday, April 20th. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please spread the word, we would hate to have people from out of town drive to play while we're closed."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Marianna Treviño-Wright, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center, saw a new concertina wire installed on the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Wright said she came across it by chance. “As we were searching the river bank for birds, we saw cleared vegetation and concertina wire strung on […]
MISSION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Taxation
KSAT 12

SAPD to hold vehicle auction Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department will be holding an asset seizure vehicle auction on Tuesday, April 19 at 3625 Growdon Rd. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m. Following are the rules for the auction:. Bidders must register before the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTAL

Lawn care as easy as 1,2,3.

Have you ever found your lawn in need of attention? But didn’t have the time or equipment to get the job done; worry no more Green Pal is the only thing you will need. Gene Caballero, a co-founder of Green Pal, is in the studio to talk about how GreenPal is revolutionizing how you care for your lawn by connecting quality lawn providers with lawns that need service.
TECHNOLOGY
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
767
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy