Laredo councilmember shares thoughts on HOAs in wake of court win

The entrance to La Bota Ranch along A F Muller Boulevard in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy/Google Maps)

After a favorable outcome in the lawsuit against the La Bota Ranch developer owned HOA, District VII councilmember and La Bota Ranch resident Vanessa Perez discussed the effects that the win may have on the La Bota Ranch HOA and shared her concerns of new HOAs throughout the growing city.

Per the case, the jury trial ultimately found the liability that the HOA and defendants breached their fiduciary duties, according to the home owner's legal representative Doanh Zone Nguyen. With the developers appointing the board members of the HOA, he noted that there was a lack of negotiation and representative power for the home owners that resulted in the increased fees reaching over $3,000 a year in HOA dues.

Furthermore, while the defendants denied a conflict of interest, Nguyen highlighted that a member of the developer family, the Muller family, owned and operated a realty company that would resell foreclosed homes of previous homeowners that were foreclosed due to the inability to pay the increasing cost of the HOA fees.

He said that the jury had an hour-long deliberation amid 14,000 exhibits to reach their verdict. Moving forward, Nguyen will issue out the damages the plaintiffs are seeking to the presiding judge.

Perez said that the La Bota Ranch HOA was established with the notion of the preservation of one’s home value and homeowner interests. However, she described it as new homeowners getting caught in a trap that results in the HOA charging them 70% more than the beginning of the HOA and still not having a say in the decisions regarding the community.

The case resulted in a jury declaring that the HOA was not acting in the homeowners of La Bota Ranch's best interest and have a fiduciary responsibility to current and previous homeowners who lost their home due to the increasing fees.

“When you get into a situation like were in in La Bota, it becomes more of a dictatorship. It becomes more of like a taxation without representation,” she said. “You don’t have a voice, you don’t have a say. Homeowners associations are supposed to be made up of homeowners, and so you are supposed to make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire community.”

However, Perez said that the current HOA is more of a developer board than HOA and has the power to invoke a lien on a homeowner’s house in the event where HOA fees are not paid, giving the entity a claim to a property until the debt is paid off. If the debt goes unpaid, they have the right to take it back.

The trap Perez described was a new homeowner’s willingness to take the plunge and apply for a 30-year mortgage and pay off the house with steady payments, but the increasing HOA fees present a costly variable. She added that with the dues and house tied, what was once an affordable HOA fee became a high-cost factor that ultimately does not reflect the needs of the community nor result in benefits.

“If you don’t pay your dues, homeowner associations are one of the entities, other than government, that can actually foreclose on your home,” Perez said previously to KGNS. “One of the issues for us was that they set the amount and they doubled it, or they tripled it, or whatever amount they tell you that you have to pay, without actually soliciting any feedback or including you in any kind of representation. And then if you don’t pay, they’ll just start the lien procedure.”

In spite of the legal victory, Perez said that La Bota Ranch’s HOA may have set off a trend throughout new developers and the new neighborhoods.

Perez said that Laredo’s residential growth has seen new neighborhoods with HOAs, and she is concerned that they may attempt to emulate La Bota Ranch. She added that at the city level, no one reviewed the HOA agreement of the landowners or reviews the ongoing process of the HOAs created. Experiencing the high increase of dues in 2016 -- 23 years after La Bota Ranch was built -- and with new subdivision HOAs being formed, Perez is concerned about the how dues may increase city-wide.

The La Bota Ranch HOA couldn't be reached for comment for this story.