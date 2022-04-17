April is Autism Awareness Month in Webb County

Tito Orduno is offered a seat by County Judge Tano Tijerina during the Monday Commissioner Court Meeting that proclaimed April 2022 Autism Awareness Month. (Courtesy Photo)

As April is here, the month was previously proclaimed as Autism Awareness Month by the Webb County Commissioners Court to support and raise awareness of children and adults with autism.

According to the Autism Society organization, autism is a complex, lifelong developmental condition that typically appears during early childhood and can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships and self-regulation.

During the court's announcement, Veronica Orduno and her son Tito were present, and Tito was named county judge for the day by by Judge Tano Tijerina. Tito seemingly enjoyed the experience, sharing a heartfelt smile as he sat down prior to the proclamation being read and banged the gavel.

Commissioner Wawi Tijerina stated that while autism spectrum disorder may cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. She added it is a lifetime neurological condition with no regard for race, gender or socioeconomic status, and early intervention is the best opportunity to support healthy development for throughout that child’s lifespan.

However, Tijerina said minority children are often diagnosed later and/or less often, citing 2018 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data which shows 1 in 44 children is diagnosed with ASD. She added male children are four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, with approximately 67 million people throughout the world being diagnosed with ASD.

The proclamation was part of a yearly ceremony focusing on bringing awareness to the condition and encouraging the community to lend support to those families. Advocates and supporters of the ASD community included the Families for Autism Support and Awareness, whose mission is to promote Autism Awareness and to create a non-biased compassionate community where individuals with ASD can become lifelong productive members of society while still keeping their uniqueness and integrity.

According to their website, they have existed for over 22 years in Laredo and were created to support children with autism in the case where they could not find support throughout the city.

“During the past 20 years, our organization has been holding monthly support meetings where we focus on supporting each other," they wrote. "(They) share our ups and downs, discuss effective strategies that work for our children and discuss ways to advocate for our children."

The Orduna family has been a stalwart supporter of ASD families and made sure to bring awareness to the community as well as educate them on the condition. They were thanked by the commissioners for their ongoing contributions regarding awareness.

Additionally, Laredo College South commemorated Autism Awareness Month by lighting its campus blue as blue balloons were released into the air.

For families wanting to learn more, the FFASAA website has more links regarding autism and additional support links. Furthermore, a photo gallery is available to view and see their events and support over the course of time in Laredo.