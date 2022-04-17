ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FEMA rejects changes to floodplain, landfill project remains at standstill

By Christian Alejandro Ocampo
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtKf0_0fC1D17h00
ARCHIVO — Ciudadanos y miembros de grupos que apoyan la construcción del vertedero Pescadito expresaron su opinión ante la Comisión de Calidad Ambiental de Texas y los solicitantes del permiso, el martes 5 de mayo de 2018 en la universidad TAMIU. (Danny Zaragoza /Laredo Morning Times)

After two years, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a letter in late February regarding a revision to their previous flood plain map suggested by the team behind the Rancho Viejo Waste Management landfill, the Pescadito Landfill. Ultimately, the letter rejected the changes suggested by RVWM.

The letter by RVWM suggested a revision to FEMA’s flood insurance rate map and flood insurance study report. It suggested modifications to the Base Flood Elevations, Special Flood Hazard Areas, zone designations and regulatory floodways for San Juanito Creek Tributary and San Juanito Creek Tributary 1-5, stated the agency.

Another major factor in the opposition against the landfill’s location was the fact that the proposed project was set to be built on a 100-year floodplain. The project was stalled as state law, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality does not allow solid waste disposal operations, leading to the county not issuing a permit for the project in 2016.

“After reviewing the data submitted with the appeal, FEMA determined that it did not warrant changing the issued LOMR, Case No. 18-06-2680P, which became effective on November 25, 2019 (hereafter, the November 25, 2019, LOMR),” FEMA wrote. “However, FEMA opened Case No. 20-06-0595P to further review the data and determine if a revision to the effective flood hazard information was warranted.”

As FEMA is in charge of reviewing flood maps and the national flood insurance program, the agency does not issue permits of any kind for projects like the Pescadito Landfill. However, their scientific analysis sets the basis for the flood plain map in 2019, that indicated that the project was indeed in a flood plain. Further review by FEMA was indicated to have the same outcome with a new case analyzing the flood hazard information and stating that their map did not need revision.

This comes after a years-long battle between the RVWM and property owner Carlos C.Y. Benavides against his family, state representatives, local officials, environmental activists and surrounding residents; all who lamented the idea of building a landfill close to rural communities around Laredo.

This included three public meetings on the subject, a lawsuit against the Webb County floodplain administrator, family disputes over property rights and accusations of environmental racism, the Texas Tribune previously reported.

According to Austin based advocate Ray Sullivan, who stood alongside prominent landfill opponent Ana Galo and Benavides’ cousin in 2016, following FEMA’s decision, there are just a few options for Benavides to take that will keep the project alive.

“If the applicant wants to go ahead and continue this project or a similar project, they should start from scratch and get their science and their rule-following right from the beginning on a new application,” Sullivan suggested.

Additionally, Sullivan said that he believed there is also the risk of the TCEQ outright rejecting the project if the application deficiencies prevail.

Benavides could not be reached for comment regarding this story.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Central Texans experiencing sticker shock as 2022 property appraisals are sent out

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas counties are sending out property appraisals and quite a few homeowners are dealing with sticker shock, thanks to the area's booming growth. Travis County began sending out property appraisal notices to 400,578 property owners this week. As a whole, residential home appraisals increased by 56% in 2022.
ValleyCentral

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday Marianna Treviño-Wright, the executive director of the National Butterfly Center, saw a new concertina wire installed on the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Wright said she came across it by chance. “As we were searching the river bank for birds, we saw cleared vegetation and concertina wire strung on […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
City
Benavides, TX
City
Austin, TX
ValleyCentral

Trial scheduled for former mayor’s voter fraud case

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A date has been set for the voter fraud trial of a former Edinburg mayor. Richard Molina will be tried for voter fraud on August 15, 2022. His trial was previously scheduled for June 1, but was delayed after the Hidalgo County Board of Judges filed an order halting jury trials. […]
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Year Flood#Flood Insurance#Floodplain#Archivo#Su Opini N#Rvwm#Lomr
Laredo Morning Times

Water services interrupted in south Laredo

Water services have been interrupted in the area of Aguila Azteca Drive and Bob Bullock-Loop 20, the City of Laredo announced Tuesday. "Water services will be interrupted temporarily on April 19 due to a busted 12-inch line from a private contractor project," the announcement read. "Crews are isolating the area and water services will be restored within the hour. However, users close to the affected area will be experiencing low pressure. "The current affected areas are City Hall Annex, Concord Hills, SAC, Judith Zaffirini Elementary and Gonzalez Middle School. "For additional information, please contact the City of...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
1K+
Followers
767
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy