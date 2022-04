GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have named a suspect in the case of a teen who was shot and killed, and her body dumped in a park last year. Police said they have gotten warrants for Austin Ford, 20, from Lithonia. Ford is being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges and will be brought to Gwinnett County to face felony murder and aggravated assault charges.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO