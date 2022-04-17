ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanna City, IL

Easter brunch with bison is back

By Nina McFarlane
Central Illinois Proud
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two hundred people enjoyed Easter brunch with a view on Sunday. Wildlife Prairie Park hosted its first Easter brunch since 2019. The Vice President of Development and...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Greyson F

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Candy Shop that Opened in 1921 Serves World’s Largest Ice Cream Sundae

This legendary Chicago candy shop has been serving huge ice cream sundaes since 1921, including the 'world's largest' 25-scoop giant. There are many sights and landmarks on the north side of Chicago worth a visit. The biggest of them is of course Wrigley Field. The home of the Chicago Cubs is worth a visit even if you don't have tickets to a game. There's plenty to see around the ballpark.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Park hosts egg hunt for grown-ups

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a chance to enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt as a grown-up. The Champaign Park District had their Nite Lite Egg Pursuit at Hessel Park Friday night. Officials said participants were on the lookout for the bronze, silver and gold eggs for a chance to win some big prizes. Prizes […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
