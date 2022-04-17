ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Police: Hit and run suspect caught after crashing into home and fleeing

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY 9WBRE/WYOU) — A Bloomsburg man has been taken into after police say he crashed a car into a home in the early hours of Friday morning and fled the scene on foot.

According to the Bloomsburg Police Department , officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Street and East 4th Street around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a vehicle crash into a home.

Charges filed in connection to August fatal crash

Police say as they arrived on scene, they observed a white Chevrolet Malibu had impacted a small front porch attached to the residence. The porch was destroyed and the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Officials report the occupants of the home were uninjured and witnesses on the scene told police the driver of the Chevy Malibu, identified as Jahad Hakeem Roberts, crashed into the home and then fled on foot.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wicnr_0fC1A2BT00
    Courtesy: Bloomburgcrimewatch.org
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZwKiT_0fC1A2BT00
    Courtesy: Bloomburgcrimewatch.org

According to law enforcement, Roberts was found and taken into custody nearby, after a short foot pursuit.

Roberts was then taken to the hospital for minor injuries and a blood draw, due to suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol.

Criminal charges are pending the results of the blood test.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Scranton Police arrest suspect involved in armed robberies

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is in custody after police say he was arrested for the role he played in multiple armed robberies. According to the Scranton Police Detective Bureau, 16-year-old, Frankie Clark Jr., was arrested for his role in two armed robberies in the Hill Section and in South Scranton, as well […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
ABC Big 2 News

Car parts at scene led OPD to hit and run suspect in deadly crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An arrest affidavit for 25-year-old Christy Contreras has revealed new details about how investigators with the Odessa Police Department caught up with the driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian Tuesday morning. Contreras has been charged with Accident Involving Death, a 2nd degree felony. OPD responded to the crash around 7:00 a.m. on […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Police#Chevrolet#Chevy
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy