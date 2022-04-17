Missing 72-year-old Kings Mountain man found, police say

KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. — A 72-year-old man with cognitive disabilities has been found after he was reported missing, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Police said Wayne Roberts was found in Gastonia on Sunday and was returned home to his family safe.

“The Kings Mountain Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in getting Mr. Roberts safely back home,” it said in a statement.

