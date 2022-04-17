ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Christian Eriksen has made a stunning return to football with Brentford and has helped secure their place in the Premier League - but he belongs on a bigger stage and now the Danish star must ask himself where his future lies

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Christian Eriksen has found the ideal place to relaunch his career but must soon decide whether Brentford can be his long-term home.

The Dane has made a hugely impressive return to top-level football after suffering a cardiac arrest last June, which many believed would end his career.

The Bees have won all five matches Eriksen has started since he joined in January and are virtually guaranteed a second season in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36to6T_0fC19IDa00
Christian Eriksen's time at the club has seen them move away from the drop zone to safety

Yet the 30-year-old’s deal with Brentford lasts only until the end of the campaign. The prospect of someone signing him on a free transfer, when he is healthy and playing so well, is surely too good to resist.

Brentford host Tottenham, where Eriksen spent six and a half years, on Saturday, with Bees boss Thomas Frank hoping his compatriot is enjoying life so much he will decide to stay. Frank said again that there would be no decision before the end of the campaign but will continue to hold talks with Eriksen and his representatives.

‘He is very happy here,’ said Frank. ‘If you look at some of the pictures of our celebrations he always has a big smile on his face. That’s a positive sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D27pK_0fC19IDa00
The Dane has received goodwill from all since his return, especially former teammates

‘I don’t think there will be any decision before the end of the season. Will there be talks? Yes, probably, but no decisions.’

Though Frank said Eriksen was not at his best against Watford, his quality still shone brightly. It was his free-kick in the 95th minute that set up the winner for Pontus Jansson, leaving the Hornets 11 points adrift of safety with six games left.

Yet Eriksen’s technique and vision belong on a higher stage. Last season he helped Inter Milan become champions of Italy. Without the events of June 12, he would have played in the Champions League this term. Nobody could blame him if he felt he deserved another crack at the elite level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZNn8_0fC19IDa00
Pontus Jansson and Thomas Frank have led the revival of the club and guided them to safety

How Watford boss Roy Hodgson must wish he had a player like Eriksen. His side were booed off at half-time as they trailed to Christian Norgaard’s goal, but they improved after the break and missed chances after Emmanuel Dennis equalised. Jansson’s winner in stoppage time was harsh on the home side.

Watford are at Manchester City on Saturday and Hodgson said: ‘Who knows, maybe we will pick up points where no one expects us to. But this is not the moment to predict we will sweep the board and beat all the opposition in front of us. If I say that people will laugh at me.’

Player ratings

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 6; Femenia 6.5 (Cathcart 87min), Kabasele 6, Samir 6, Kamara 6.5; Sissoko 6, Louza 5, Kucka 5.5 (Cleverley 84); Sarr 6.5, Joao Pedro 5.5 (King 84), Dennis 7.

Scorer: Dennis 55.

Booked: Kamara, Louza.

Manager: Roy Hodgson 6.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya 6; Ajer 5.5, Jansson 6.5, Pinnock 6 (Sorensen 21, 6), Henry 6; Janelt 6.5 (Jensen 74, 6), Norgaard 6.5, Eriksen 7.5; Mbeumo 6.5, Toney 6, Wissa 6 (Ghoddos 66, 6.5).

Scorers: Norgaard 15, Jansson 90+5.

Booked: Toney.

Manager: Thomas Frank 6.

Referee: Simon Hooper 6.

Attendance: 20,747.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Daily Mail

£140MILLION for nine goals! That's all flops Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette have managed COMBINED so far this season... as Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to go head to head, both managers are massaging egos to galvanise their ailing forwards

Having cost a total fee north of £140million, you might expect Alex Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku to muster double figures between them for Premier League goals. Yet, with the campaign in its final stretch, one of them has scored four times, two of those from the penalty spot, and the other has five, although none since the turn of the year. A feeble return for two players deployed up front in attacking teams at the right end of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rob Key holds talks with England's axed duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson over Test recalls, with new managing director also expected to be in touch with captain-in-waiting Ben Stokes this week

Rob Key has already been in touch with England bowling outcasts Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad ahead of the Test summer. Sportsmail understands the new England chief contacted the decorated duo — who were controversially axed for the 1-0 defeat by West Indies last month — on Easter Sunday before he was officially unveiled as the successor to Ashley Giles.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#The Premier League#Bees
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sir Andrew Strauss is considering a RADICAL shake-up of county cricket, with proposal to crown an overall champion across the game's three formats put forward

A revolution in domestic cricket has been proposed that would see the 18 first-class sides compete across all three formats to crown an overall champion county. In the most radical changes to English cricket since the one-day game's launch in 1963, the County Championship, One-Day Cup and T20 Blast would be merged in a format similar to that used to decide the women's Ashes.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I wish the rest of them were the same': Gary Neville 'proud' of Man United youngster Hannibal Mejbri for fouling Liverpool players in their defeat at Anfield... insisting he set an example for his older team-mates

Gary Neville claimed he was 'proud' to see Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri show some fight by smashing into Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita during their 4-0 defeat away at Liverpool. United were torn apart by the Reds on Tuesday night, falling two goals behind in the first 22 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool climbs to top of Premier League, beats Man U 4-0

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League for the first time since December after dismantling Manchester United, 4-0, on Tuesday. With the win, Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, although City will have a chance to retake first place if it can beat Brighton & Hove Albion F.C on Wednesday. Still, Liverpool is applying the pressure in the final matches of the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails 'top class' Liverpool after surging to the Premier League summit with rout of Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick blasts 'embarrassing' display and says Red Devils are 'six years' behind rivals

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United as they made clear their intentions to become champions. But furious Ralf Rangnick was aghast by the way his team folded on Merseyside for the second time in 10 days and described their efforts as 'embarrassing'; the interim manager did not hold his punches and said his club are 'six years' behind Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid among several top clubs to 'enquire over availability of William Saliba' as future of the French international defender at Arsenal grows more uncertain

Interest in Arsenal's on-loan centre back William Saliba is growing, with Diego Simeone a fan of the French international and said to be keen to bring him on board at Atletico Madrid. Saliba, who has impressed on his season-long loan at Marseille, received an international call up to the French...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kings of Milan! Simone Inzaghi's Inter run riot at the San Siro against rivals AC in a 3-0 rout to book Coppa Italia final spot - with Lautaro Martinez netting a brace and Robin Gosens scoring his first goal for the club

AC Milan fans will be keeping a low profile on Wednesday morning after Inter Milan put on an attacking clinic to book their place in the Coppa Italia final. It was a chastening evening for Stefano Pioli's Milan and their supporters as they were ripped apart at the San Siro by their free-flowing city rivals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy