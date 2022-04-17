FREEZE WATCH: Cold overnight; sunny but chilly Monday before looming rain

Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up.

Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early Tuesday morning. While the heaviest is falling overnight, flooding will be a concern – coastal flooding too. Winds could gust up to 50 mph.

The rest of the week is looking much better! More sunshine and comfortable afternoons in the 60s and 70s. Maybe some spotty showers Thursday.