Boston, MA

Boston Logan International Airport ‘evacuated’ as huge crowds seen leaving terminal

PASSENGERS were seen fleeing in terror from a Boston airport on Easter Sunday as a terminal was evacuated in a security scare.

Cops confirmed the bomb squad was called to the scene after a potentially suspicious item was found inside a piece of luggage.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Boston Logan International Airport Sunday Credit: Twitter/YINGYING WU

Operations at Logan International Airport in Boston are back to normal after Terminal A was evacuated.

Social media videos at the airport showed people, some with their luggage, standing off to the side as police investigate.

One person onboard a Delta flight claimed there had been "a security breach in Terminal A baggage claim."

"Police said no shot and no bomb. There is something going inside of Delta," wrote one person on Twitter.

More to follow...

MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...
travelnoire.com

Too Tall To Fly? Here's How US-Based Airlines Deal With Passengers That Need More Leg Room

You are taller then most with a love for traveling. You like to visit other cities and countries, appreciate new cultures and foods and dream of visiting that paradise beach or skiing in that beautiful resort in the mountains. So, of course, what you should do is choose the destination, make the reservation and head to the nearest airport to catch your chosen flight. But, if for many, these procedures are more than simple, for others, flying to their chosen destination can be extremely uncomfortable. We’re talking about people considered too tall to fly. In the US, the average height for men is 5’9″, meaning people who reach 5’11” are considered tall.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Hundreds of flights cancelled in US over the weekend

Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US this weekend amid severe weather in Florida.JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions.The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday.JetBlue cancelled 18 per cent of its scheduled flights on Saturday and 13 per cent of departures on Sunday; Spirit cancelled 14 per cent of Saturday flights and 13 per cent of Sunday flights. A Spirit spokesperson said poor weather and Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues in Florida on Thursday and Friday were still having a knock-on effect over the weekend, hence...
WEATHER
cntraveler.com

Why Are So Many Flights Getting Canceled Lately?

It’s a scenario most airline passengers have become far too familiar with since the pandemic: You’re getting ready to head to the airport—or maybe already at the gate—when suddenly the airline cancels your flight, seemingly out of nowhere. The reason? Operational issues. This hazy mix of...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Will Use Buses for Some Passengers' Connecting Flights

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
