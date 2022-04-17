Boston Logan International Airport ‘evacuated’ as huge crowds seen leaving terminal

PASSENGERS were seen fleeing in terror from a Boston airport on Easter Sunday as a terminal was evacuated in a security scare.

Cops confirmed the bomb squad was called to the scene after a potentially suspicious item was found inside a piece of luggage.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Boston Logan International Airport Sunday Credit: Twitter/YINGYING WU

Operations at Logan International Airport in Boston are back to normal after Terminal A was evacuated.

Social media videos at the airport showed people, some with their luggage, standing off to the side as police investigate.

One person onboard a Delta flight claimed there had been "a security breach in Terminal A baggage claim."

"Police said no shot and no bomb. There is something going inside of Delta," wrote one person on Twitter.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS