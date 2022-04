Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana has been removed from the team’s starting lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins, per the team’s Twitter. The first baseman is a late scratch to the team’s lineup as Hunter Dozier will now get the start in Santana’s place. There has been no reason given for the removal of him from the lineup but Santana’s inefficiencies at the plate to open the year have not helped his cause to remain in the lineup.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO