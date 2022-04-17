ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prohibition Gastropub holding fundraiser for drive-by shooting victim

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Prohibition Gastropub is holding a fundraiser for one of the victims injured in last Saturday’s drive-by shooting in downtown Spokane.

On the early morning of April 9, a man opened fire outside Lucky’s Pub and wounded three people. One of those people was Katie Corigliano, who was struck in the leg and is currently recovering from a shattered shin bone.

On Easter Sunday, Prohibition Gastropub will donate all of its food proceeds to cover Corigliano’s hospital expenses.

The menu is limited to only Korean corn dogs and dirty blue cheese fries. The bar is also open for cocktails and there’s a possibility of live music as well. If you want to support the cause, head over to the gastropub at 1914 N. Monroe Street. They will stay open until 8 p.m.

If you want to donate to Katie Corigliano directly, you can view a GoFundMe for her here .

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

