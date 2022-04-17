ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Airline workers petition against mask mandate

By Emma Sears
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SNN)-- Airline workers across the country are banding together to petiton against the mask mandate enforced by TSA. April 18th was supposed to be the end of the mask mandate in airports,...

Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Reuters

U.S. airline CEOs urge Biden to lift COVID mask mandate -letter

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The chief executives of American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines (UAL.O), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) and other carriers on Wednesday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to end a federal mask mandate on airplanes and international pre-departure testing requirements. The airline executives, including the chairman of Southwest...
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
CNET

Is the Airline Mask Mandate Finally Ending? What You Need to Know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The airplane mask mandate has been extended to April 18 by the Transportation Security Administration, but some don't think that's soon enough. On Thursday, Airlines for America wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to lift the mandate, claiming it no longer makes sense. The letter was signed by CEOs from airlines including Delta, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and other carriers.
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
Sand Hills Express

Airlines ask Biden to drop mask mandate and testing requirements for travelers

The CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines are asking the Biden administration to drop the federal mask mandate on airplanes, along with the pre-departure testing requirement for international travelers. Although COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have fallen sharply in the last two months and restrictions are being lifted across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month extended its mass transit mask mandate by 30 days, until mid-April, and masking guidelines for airlines remain in place.
AOL Corp

U.S. will no longer enforce mask mandate on airplanes, trains after court ruling

(Recasts first paragraph; adds comments from Biden administration official) WASHINGTON/Chicago, April 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will no longer enforce a U.S. mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled that the 14-month-old directive was unlawful, overturning a key White House effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Verge

Mask mandate for air travel and public transportation is extended again

The mask mandate for air travel and public transportation has been extended once again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The mandate, which was set to expire on April 18th, will be extended another two weeks as officials continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The mandate was previously extended last month.
The Independent

Confusion as US’s ‘trains and planes’ mask mandate overturned

Confusion reigns in the US when it comes to mask-wearing on transport services, after a federal judge overturned the mandate that said face coverings must be worn by travellers.The US mask mandate, which required passengers on public transport, on planes and at airports to wear a mask, had been in place since January 2021. Due to expire on 18 April 2022, it was extended again until 3 May by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to give more time to study the BA.2 omicron coronavirus variant.But on Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida,...
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
