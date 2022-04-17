ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gov. Holcomb making 2nd overseas trip this spring

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is making a second overseas business trip this spring. Holcomb announced Friday he will travel with state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers to Sweden, the United Kingdom and Monaco from April 24 to May 1.

Indiana State Fair to celebrate state’s automotive heritage

This trip comes after Holcomb and Chambers traveled in late March to Slovakia and Israel. While in Slovakia, Holcomb visited a refugee camp for hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing from the Russian invasion. Holcomb’s schedule in Sweden and the U.K. include meetings with Saab, Rolls-Royce and Tate & Lyle, all of which have Indiana operations.

The Monaco stop has Holcomb meeting with Prince Albert II and attending the Formula E World Championship race for all-electric race cars.

