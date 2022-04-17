ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 17)

By NPR Staff
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGXpe_0fC16PcI00

As Sunday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Russia is renewing its attacks on the Kyiv region after retreating from the capital. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it destroyed an ammunition factory near the city of Brovary, in the Kyiv region, overnight. The new wave of attacks served as a reminder of the threat still facing Kyiv . Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted on Saturday that it was the second day in a row of explosions in the capital.

A group of Ukrainian fighters holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are told by Russian forces to surrender "in order to save their lives." The Russian military has been unleashing a relentless assault against the port city in southeastern Ukraine, which is key to Moscow's invasion of the country . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the current situation in Mariupol as "inhuman."

Humanitarian corridors were closed Sunday due to failed talks between the two countries. That left as many as 100,000 civilians trapped in Mariupol with no way out .

At least 202 children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion , according to preliminary data from the country's Office of the Prosecutor General . Additionally, more than 361 children have been injured, officials said. UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, estimates that nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been displaced in the conflict.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis called for an end to war in Ukraine. "May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," he told a crowd of worshippers in St. Peter's Square.

In-depth

A new generation of young Ukrainian politicians say the war is accelerating their efforts to push for the country to be more aligned with Europe .

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border are seeking asylum .

Despite the country's NATO membership, Polish citizens are joining the military and learning to shoot guns in case they need to defend against a Russian invasion.

Photos

For several days, eastern Ukraine has been bracing for more fighting as Russia prepares what's expected to be a major offensive in the region.

Earlier developments

You can read more news from Sunday here, and daily recaps here . For context and more in-depth stories, you can find NPR's full coverage here . Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Mexico#War#Ukrainian#Russian#Unicef#United Nations
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
USNI News

Satellite Images Confirm Russian Navy Landing Ship Was Sunk at Berdyansk

The Russian landing ship attacked by Ukrainian forces this week at in the southern port city of Berdyansk has sunk, Pentagon officials confirmed on Friday. Satellite images provided to USNI News by Maxar Technologies prove the Alligator-class landing ship tank (LST) that was seen on video on Thursday was underwater at the side of the pier, with the superstructure and forecastle sticking up above the water.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy