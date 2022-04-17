Kayden Swann case: Man charged with shooting toddler on Lake Shore Drive to be back in court Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO