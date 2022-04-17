ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavi without key stars for Cadiz clash

By Feargal Brennan
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona boss Xavi is without five first team players for their Monday night La Liga tie with Cadiz. La Blaugrana host the Andalucian relegation battlers at the Camp Nou as they aim to keep pace...

www.yardbarker.com

Person
Dani Alves
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Martínez nets 2 as Inter beats Milan 3-0 to reach cup final

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice to send Inter Milan into the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 second-leg win over city rival AC Milan on Tuesday. Both of Martínez’s goals came in the first half in a clinical performance that also gave Inter a 3-0 aggregate victory. Robin Gosens made sure of the team’s place in the final late on, with his first goal since his move from Atalanta in January.
SOCCER
#Cadiz#Uruguayan#Europa League#Mingueza#Gavi
FOX Sports

Benzema rallies Madrid past Sevilla, closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema came up big yet again. He scored in second-half stoppage time on Sunday as Real Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win at Sevilla and moved closer to winning the Spanish league title for the second time in three seasons. Madrid conceded two goals four...
UEFA
SPORTbible

Gareth Bale Looked Unbelievably Awkward In Real Madrid Dressing Room After Comeback Win Over Sevilla

Gareth Bale looked completely lost in Real Madrid's dressing room celebrations after the thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Sevilla on Sunday night. Just days after the enthralling Champions League quarter final victory over Chelsea, where they were losing 3-0 in the second leg before going through in extra time, Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down to a Sevilla side managed by former boss Julen Lopetegui.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Title-chasing Man City, Real Madrid, PSG in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City’s hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday’s matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta’s side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James’ Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona boss Xavi 'annoyed' after Barcelona drop points to Cadiz

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was annoyed with his team's lack of determination as their slim LaLiga title hopes were shattered on Monday with a 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at Camp Nou. Lucas Perez scored the only goal of the game after 48 minutes to silence the home crowd and leave...
MLS
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa ‘play hard ball' on Philippe Coutinho fee

Villa could ask Barcelona to halve their £33million fee for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to reports in Spain. The 29-year-old joined Villa in a loan move January in a deal which has a purchase option included. But reports in the Catalan city claim Villa could seek to have the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes hit by defeat to Elche

Real Betis’ Champions League hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to a 1-0 LaLiga defeat at home against Elche.Elche winger Tete Morente scored the only goal in the 82nd minute to send Betis to their first defeat in seven games in all competitions.A miserable night was complete for Manuel Pellegrini’s side when Paul Akouokou was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Lucas Olaza.Betis could have leapfrogged fourth-placed Atletico Madrid with victory by two or more goals but remain three points behind having played a game more.Elsewhere, Villarreal boosted their hopes of...
SOCCER

