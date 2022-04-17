ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal Serie A target gets a new high valuation

By Admin Martin
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal has been told how much it will cost them to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer as he continues to shine at the Italian club. The Brazilian has become one of the finest defenders in Europe this season, and the Italian side will likely sell...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gleison Bremer
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City Centre-Back Attracting Interest from Bundesliga as Seven-Figure Clause Looms

Since joining Schalke on loan in the summer of 2021, Ko Itakura has become a mainstay in defence for the fallen giants of German football. Starting 26 out of 29 games in the Bundesliga 2 this season, the Japanese centre-back is responsible for spearheading a side that not only sits at the top of the league table, but also boasts the second best defensive record in the entire division.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal Serie A#Italian#Brazilian#Sport Witness
The Associated Press

Martínez nets 2 as Inter beats Milan 3-0 to reach cup final

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice to send Inter Milan into the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 second-leg win over city rival AC Milan on Tuesday. Both of Martínez’s goals came in the first half in a clinical performance that also gave Inter a 3-0 aggregate victory. Robin Gosens made sure of the team’s place in the final late on, with his first goal since his move from Atalanta in January.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

West Ham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a replacement for Alphonse Areola, with Premier League-bound Fulham targeting a return for the Frenchman

West Ham are monitoring Burnley's Nick Pope as they finalise their goalkeeping plans for next season. The Europa League semi-finalists have shortlisted Pope, who impressed against the Hammers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, as a potential alternative to current No 2 Alphonse Areola. Areola has spent the season on loan at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Title-chasing Man City, Real Madrid, PSG in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City’s hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday’s matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta’s side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James’ Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

AC Milan not distracted by takeover talks, says Pioli

April 18 (Reuters) - AC Milan will not be distracted by a potential takeover of the club and the players are focused squarely on Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter Milan, manager Stefano Pioli said. Sources said on Friday that Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp had entered into exclusive...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Parma makes a decision on the future of Juventus loanee

Felix Correia is one of the exciting players Juventus has in their youth ranks now as he develops at the club. His next step was joining another club on loan to get regular first-team action and the Bianconeri sent him on loan to Parma in the summer. The recently-relegated Serie...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Leipzig name their price for United target Nkunku

RB Leipzig have put a £54m asking price on Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old France midfielder has scored 17 goals in 30 Bundesliga games this season. (Bild, via Express), external. Juventus want to take Paul Pogba back to Turin on a free transfer when his United contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy