Mobile, AL

Fight and shooting in parking lot of University Hospital in Mobile

By Evan Wilkins, Chad Petri
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fzxL_0fC13icG00

UPDATE: 8:30 AM

An official from USA Health sent this statement to News 5.

Early this morning, a person critically wounded in a shooting was taken to USA Health University Hospital. Subsequently, a crowd of people known to the victim and the shooter gathered outside University Hospital and an argument began. One person shot another person and left the scene. We are cooperating with Mobile Police Department in their investigation.

Gary Mans, Associate Vice President
Marketing and Communications
USA Health

According to an Emergency Alert sent to USA staff:

“The suspect is described as a Black male with a low haircut, approximately 200 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and wearing a peach-colored shirt.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A hospital parking lot turns into a crime scene in Mobile. It happened at University Hospital just outside the Emergency Room in the parking lot. The call came in before 5. When we arrived on the scene, one woman was being taken into custody. As that woman was being handcuffed it appeared a fight broke out and several Mobile Police Officers had to restrain another woman.

The parking lot at University Hospital was full of police cars before dawn on Easter morning. A neighbor told us he heard at least 10 gunshots before police vehicles flooded the hospital. We don’t know the extent of any injuries and we don’t know what led to this incident in the parking lot. We have reached out to Mobile Police and University Hospital and are waiting to hear back.

