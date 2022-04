MIAMI -- Joe Girardi says he's going to play Alec Bohm at third base again one of these days, but he won't put a timetable on it. Bohm is forcing himself back into the Phillies' starting lineup with his bat. He got his first start in five days Saturday night and helped the Phils snap a four-game losing streak with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

