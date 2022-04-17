In Photos: Second Congregational Church in Greenwich celebrates Easter with live bunnies at egg hunt

By Norman Bezona Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:05 a.m. What has the Easter Bunny and eggs have to do with Easter? Actually, the return of Jesus after the Crucifixion, has little to do with bunnies and eggs. However the concept of rebirth and resurrection was based on the pagan holiday of Eostra that celebrated new life and fertility. Early Christians connected the two events and thus we celebrate with joy rather than sorrow. The date palm is associated with the Easter Holy Week because it was the leaves of that palm used to wave as Jesus rode into Jerusalem. In many Catholic countries, the leaves are now woven to create intricate art forms used during Holy Week.

