ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

In Photos: Second Congregational Church in Greenwich celebrates Easter with live bunnies at egg hunt

By Tyler Sizemore
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWICH — After Easter services on Sunday morning, there was something...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
K2 Radio

For Many, Easter Sunday Marks a Return to In-Person Worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many Christians, this weekend marks the first time in three years they will gather in-person to celebrate Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to share one of the faith’s holiest days side-by-side with fellow parishioners. In the United States, the pandemic stuck in March 2020,...
BOSTON, MA
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
The Guardian

Starwatch: April pink moon to coincide with Passover moon

This Saturday there will be the first full moon of northern spring. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the traditional name for the April moon is the “pink moon”. It derives from the fact that at this time of year in eastern North America, the Phlox subulata wild flower comes into bloom, spreading carpets of pink flowers across the ground.
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunnies#Easter Eggs
SELF

60 Easter Dinner Ideas to Make the Holiday Extra Special

Easter dinner ideas don't typically get too wild. While the menu doesn’t tend to be quite as set in stone as Thanksgiving, most families definitely have a certain list of Easter must-haves that, if they don't make it to the table, can result in some confusion...or even a minor uproar. So if your group is sticking with the usual ham or lamb plus Grandma Judy's potato salad, your dad's famous asparagus, and the carrot cake that's been served since at least 1994, you're probably all set.
FOOD & DRINKS
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Week

Weekend marks rare intersection of Easter, Passover, and Ramadan

Christians, Jews, and Muslims celebrated an unusually holy weekend, as major holidays for the three religions fell on the same weekend, an intersection that only occurs every 30 years or so. For Western Christians, Holy Week began on April 10 with Palm Sunday, the celebration of Jesus Christ's entry into...
RELIGION
GreenwichTime

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stamford celebrates Easter

STAMFORD - Church members gathered at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stamford on Sunday morning for Easter services, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Churches marked the day with a variety of different Easter services, including sunrise and outdoor services, throughout the city, the nation and the world. The Rev....
STAMFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

4/20 dinners in CT include a hot dog contest and ‘Big Mac’ empanadas

April 20 has become a "high holiday" for cannabis users, and this year, a few Connecticut restaurants are marking the occasion with special events and dinners. The date and number have been associated with enthusiasts since the 1970s, when a group of California high school students inherited a map that allegedly led to a crop of abandoned cannabis plants near the Point Reyes Peninsula Coast Guard station, Rolling Stone reported in 2018. The students gathered at 4:20 p.m. for weeks to drive out and hunt for the plants, smoking joints along the way.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Easter healing gardens create peace of mind

By Norman Bezona Professor emeritus, University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources | Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:05 a.m. What has the Easter Bunny and eggs have to do with Easter? Actually, the return of Jesus after the Crucifixion, has little to do with bunnies and eggs. However the concept of rebirth and resurrection was based on the pagan holiday of Eostra that celebrated new life and fertility. Early Christians connected the two events and thus we celebrate with joy rather than sorrow. The date palm is associated with the Easter Holy Week because it was the leaves of that palm used to wave as Jesus rode into Jerusalem. In many Catholic countries, the leaves are now woven to create intricate art forms used during Holy Week.
GARDENING
GreenwichTime

Olmo Bagelry in New Haven to give away 420 bagels on 4/20

Olmo Bagelry in New Haven is getting in on the 4/20 spirit, as the Whitney Avenue shop will give away 420 bagels "with schmear" on April 20. The promotion begins at noon Wednesday and runs through 4:20 p.m., or once 420 bagels are distributed, whichever comes first. Ordering is available through the Snackpass app for pickup, or in person at Olmo's digital kiosks.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy