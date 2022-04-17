Fred names Rangnick’s first game as one of his favourites since joining Man Utd in 2018

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes signing three or four players in the summer still may not be enough to turn around the club’s fortunes.The wait for a trophy has now stretched to five years, with Man Utd also in danger of missing out on the top four in the Premier League and therefore Champions League football next season.Rangnick is set to move upstairs into a consultancy role at the end of the campaign, with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag heavily tipped to take over at Old Trafford.But Rangnick feels, irrespective of which coach comes in, that a major...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO