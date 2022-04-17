Lizzo Is the YouTube Algorithm and a Costco Singer in Cut for Time ‘SNL’ Sketches

Click here to read the full article.

Lizzo served as both host and musical guest on this weekend’s SNL , but at least two of her sketches were cut for time from the televised show. Fortunately, they landed on YouTube the morning after it aired.

One sketch, which was actually themed to YouTube, starred Chris Redd and Bowen Yang as a duo singing about how they watch YouTube while eating dinner. “Food and YouTube” brought Lizzo in as a special guest — The Algorithm — toward the end of the tune.

“I am The Algorithm and I’m here to help/ B—-, I know you better than you know yourself,” Lizzo rapped. “Oh, you watch travel vids? I can show you the world/ Here’s the 10 most savage moments from The Golden Girls/ I’ll take you down roads that you never seen/ B—-, I’m the architect of y’all’s reality.”

A second sketch, the return of SNL ‘s “Costco Meeting” (a bit that originally starred Kim Kardashian , back in October), had Lizzo joining the “bop factory” Glitter Revolution in bubble gum pink. This time, the musical trio appeared with bops aimed at getting 9- to 12-year-olds spending money at the big-box retail store.

Lizzo chimed in with quips about about free “Bagel Bite on a tooth-a-pick” samples and “smoothies served in a ketchup cup” for Glitter Revolution’s first new tune for kids, before singing about how perfect their lives will be after visiting the eye doctor at Costco. Then they introduced their soon-to-be hit “Bore Store,” a diss track for Costco rivals.

Watch the “Food and YouTube” and “Costco Meeting” sketches below, and see the full episode on Hulu here . The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial, which you can sign up for here .