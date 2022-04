Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO