In sign of COVID recovery, United restores LAX to London flight

Travelers can once again fly to London from LAX aboard a United Airlines flight.

The company announced Sunday that service between LAX and London Heathrow Airport has resumed once again after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday night, a completely full flight took off from Los Angeles to London in what could be considered a sign of restoring normalcy in the travel world as the coronavirus pandemic takes less of a hold on everyday life.

The packed flight was the first United flight between Los Angeles and London since spring of 2020, the airline said.

The airline will now offer the flight aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner every day at 5:10 p.m. with an estimated arrival in the United Kingdom around 11:15 a.m. local time.

LAX service to London is also offered by a number of airlines including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and British Airways, but the renewed service by United marks the return of one of North America’s largest airlines which could signify that the airline industry as a whole is beginning to take off to pre-pandemic levels of travel.

