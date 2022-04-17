ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Auxiliary Bishop John M. Dougherty remembered at Easter mass in Scranton

 2 days ago
SCRANTON, Pa. — St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton hosted an Easter mass full of music from a small orchestra and a choir along with other catholic traditions on the holy day. Nearly 100 people...

