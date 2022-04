BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees emerged from a rain delay and finally produced a big inning at the plate. Donaldson hit his first home run since joining the Yankees, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth inning that lifted New York to a 5-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. The Yankees broke through for four runs in the fifth, immediately after a 49-minute rain delay that took place when they had a man on first with one out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO