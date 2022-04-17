ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, NJ

Small plane crashes in Fairfield at Essex County Airport

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Officials say a small plane went down into a brook Sunday near the Essex County Airport.

Three people were reportedly on the plane: a pilot, a co-pilot and the owner of the plane. None of them were hurt.

The plane is Citation CJ3+, meaning it's a jet and not a propeller plane.

Crews from the Nutley Hazmat Fire Department are on the scene to contain the fuel spill. Chief Anthony Manna from the Fairfield Police Department said the wind played a factor in this crash.

"They kind of overshot the runway. They didn't have enough room to land," says Chief Manna. "Crosswinds apparently played a big role. It's a windy day, so it took them off the runway and into a brook."

The occupants of the plane were identified by Fairfield police as Corie Dave Bennett, 45, of Danbury, CT; Carlos Rodriguez, 57, of Poughkeepsie, NY; and the plane's owner, Edward P. Gregory, 66, of Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The NTSB and the FAA have been notified and will be taking over the investigation.

