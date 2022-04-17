ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lack of depth hit Manchester City in FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool (yes, really!): If Pep Guardiola's side want to win the treble or quadruple in the future then they need a bigger squad to match Jurgen Klopp's side

By Jack Gaughan For The Dailymail
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Only one regular was missing from the Manchester City squad on Saturday — Kyle Walker, wearing a protective boot in the stands.

Yet here were the walking wounded. Injured Kevin De Bruyne sat on the bench but was never destined to play. Ilkay Gundogan’s knee problem meant his place among the substitutes was ceremonial, too.

When Pep Guardiola said City were in ‘big trouble’ last week, he was not kidding. Riyad Mahrez was his only fit senior attacking player on the bench and was his solitary change at Wembley. The Algerian almost turned a lost cause of a semi-final on its head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abl2I_0fC0xxeP00
The lack of depth in Pep Guardiola's squad was evident in Manchester City's loss to Liverpool

If City really want to win the lot in a single season, as Liverpool might this time, they need a bigger squad. No laughing at the back — check the numbers.

The manager chooses to have a smaller pool, with 17 established outfield players and a smattering of academy products.

They allowed Ferran Torres to join Barcelona mid-season, leaving them short.

Benjamin Mendy, standing trial for alleged multiple rapes in the summer, has been suspended all season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2r54_0fC0xxeP00
Riyad Mahrez made an impact off the bench but City didn't have many other options

City went to Wembley shattered after their midweek exertions in Madrid and were blown away, three down at half-time after picking a back four that had never played together before.

There is a pattern: they were sluggish in last year’s semi-final defeat by Chelsea after ringing the changes too. These massive FA Cup ties normally come after Champions League games and it seems City cannot cope with their intensity.

‘It’s similar to last year,’ said Guardiola. ‘We came from Dortmund — just three days (rest). The last three semi-finals of the FA Cup we played here, against Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, in the first half we were not there.

‘I feel bad when during the season I don’t play the (secondary) players. When I make a selection I think about the players I don’t allow to play. When I have the chance to do it I will.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9OBE_0fC0xxeP00
Guardiola refused to criticise Zack Steffen but you wonder if he is good enough to deputise

Guardiola refused to criticise No 2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen after a horror show but you do wonder whether the American is good enough to deputise for Ederson. But more than that, this semi-final was lost during the winter months, when key players had to continue on the hamster wheel without a break. If you want to beat Liverpool, you have to play your best team and Guardiola could not given how his squad has been stretched. And that is largely through design.

Jurgen Klopp named a bumper squad and still left out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi; City had just one man on the bench they were going to bring on.

That discrepancy is something City must address if they are serious about winning a treble — or even a quadruple.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

£140MILLION for nine goals! That's all flops Romelu Lukaku and Alexandre Lacazette have managed COMBINED so far this season... as Chelsea and Arsenal prepare to go head to head, both managers are massaging egos to galvanise their ailing forwards

Having cost a total fee north of £140million, you might expect Alex Lacazette and Romelu Lukaku to muster double figures between them for Premier League goals. Yet, with the campaign in its final stretch, one of them has scored four times, two of those from the penalty spot, and the other has five, although none since the turn of the year. A feeble return for two players deployed up front in attacking teams at the right end of the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi faces a new PSG blow with the club 'set to offload compatriots Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes this summer'... meaning he will be the only Argentinian remaining at the Parc des Princes next season

Lionel Messi is likely to be the last Argentinian standing at Paris Saint-Germain next season, with reports suggesting Angel di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes are all set to leave the club this summer. Messi has endured one of his least successful campaigns for a number of years with...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester City#Algerian#Champions League
Daily Mail

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season. The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: Hectic schedule caused 71 player injuries

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City's hectic schedule is taking its toll on his players after club medical staff had to treat 71 different injuries last week. Guardiola is preparing his team for Brighton's visit to the Etihad on Wednesday and speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, the City boss said the two double-headers against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have come at a cost.
MLS
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp hails 'top class' Liverpool after surging to the Premier League summit with rout of Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick blasts 'embarrassing' display and says Red Devils are 'six years' behind rivals

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's demolition of Manchester United as they made clear their intentions to become champions. But furious Ralf Rangnick was aghast by the way his team folded on Merseyside for the second time in 10 days and described their efforts as 'embarrassing'; the interim manager did not hold his punches and said his club are 'six years' behind Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Liverpool climbs to top of Premier League, beats Man U 4-0

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League for the first time since December after dismantling Manchester United, 4-0, on Tuesday. With the win, Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, although City will have a chance to retake first place if it can beat Brighton & Hove Albion F.C on Wednesday. Still, Liverpool is applying the pressure in the final matches of the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on United, Rangnick and Mane's performances

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media as Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday. Klopp said he knows the game against Manchester United will be intense: "Two of the biggest clubs in the world. Big fights in the past. It's an incredibly important game again - for both teams. Manchester United will go for it."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I wish the rest of them were the same': Gary Neville heaps praise on Hannibal Mejbri and claims he is 'proud' of the Man Utd youngster for smashing into Liverpool players in their defeat at Anfield... insisting he set an example for his older team-mates

Gary Neville claimed he was 'proud' to see Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri show some fight by smashing into Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita during their 4-0 defeat away at Liverpool. United were torn apart by the Reds on Tuesday night, falling two goals behind in the first 22 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A good night for all with a Liverpool heart - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "They changed a bit second half and pressed a bit differently. We didn't find direction to pass the ball in and around the six-yard box and they end up with a corner. "But what this team does really well...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy