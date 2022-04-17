ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares details about his journey to escape Ukraine

By CaSera (Cash) Heining
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Dale speaks with internationally renowned ballroom dance champion and former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Dancing with the Stars pro says he feels ‘guilty’ over fleeing Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy has admitted that he feels “guilty” over fleeing Ukraine before the start of the conflict with Russia.Chmerkovskiy had been seen leaving the country on a train to Poland and later rejoined his family in the US, but has since returned to the region to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.Appearing on Good Morning America, Chmerkovskiy opened up about his mixed feelings about leaving Ukraine: “I feel guilty, I feel bad, I feel shame, I feel upset.”He also addressed why he chose to return to Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, instead of stay...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Help Ukrainian Refugees

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is back in Europe after escaping Ukraine after Russia invaded his home country earlier this month. Chmerkovskiy, who has expressed guilt for escaping in recent interviews, is now helping Ukrainian refugees on the ground. Chmerkovskiy and his family also started the charity Baranova 27, named after the street he grew up on, to help refugees.
WHAS 11

How Maksim Chmerkovskiy's Return to Poland Is Affecting Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd has mixed feelings about Maksim Chmerkovskiy's return to Poland. Chmerkovskiy, who fled to Poland when Russia invaded Ukraine, recently left the U.S. and returned to the former country, after telling CNN that he had been feeling "survivor's remorse" and was "working on an opportunity to go back" to join "efforts on the ground."
Daily Mail

Maksim Chmerkovskiy details latest efforts on helping Ukraine from Poland ... as his wife Peta Murgatroyd says 'he made the right decision' to go back to Europe to assist

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is continuing to work on behalf of his native Ukraine from Poland as the Russia's military assault on the country enters its second month. The professional dancer, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday in a clip alongside businessman-humanitarian Michael Capponi, 49, whose Global Empowerment Mission is working to help people impacted by the invasion.
HollywoodLife

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Explains Why He’s in Poland After Escaping Ukraine: I ‘Feel Guilty’

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro is helping to set up housing for refugees and coordinating supplies in a new project named after his childhood home in Ukraine. Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up about why he is back in Europe after fleeing the continent when Russia began its invasion of his homeland Ukraine. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, revealed to Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 23) that he is now stationed in Poland to assist refugees of the horrific war after being overcome with guilt for escaping and not staying to help. “I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset,” Maksim explained on the morning show.
Extra

Inside Val & Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Ukraine Relief Efforts

Val Chmerkovskiy is doing his part to help Ukraine amid its war with Russia. “Extra” spoke with Val in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where he was assisting in the efforts to help those in need during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Popculture

Artem Chigvintsev Reacts to Tyra Banks 'Dancing With the Stars' Firing Rumors

Artem Chigvintsev is weighing in on Dancing With the Stars' shift from ABC to Disney+, as well as the rumors that Tyra Banks will no longer be hosting Season 31. The DWTS pro revealed to Us Weekly that he had a very limited idea about what the change from network television to streaming meant for the show, even as someone who is a part of it.
