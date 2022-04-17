Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares details about his journey to escape Ukraine

Fox News host Jesse Watters is facing criticism after claiming that he once “let the air out of” his now-wife’s tyres when he was “trying to get [her]” to date him so that she would accept his offer of a ride home.Watters, 43, shared the memory about his wife Emma DiGiovine, 29, during an episode of his panel series The Five last week, where he told his colleagues that he had relied on the tactic to get close to his then-colleague.“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, uh, I let the air...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO