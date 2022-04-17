Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shares details about his journey to escape Ukraine

Dancing with the Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy has admitted that he feels “guilty” over fleeing Ukraine before the start of the conflict with Russia.Chmerkovskiy had been seen leaving the country on a train to Poland and later rejoined his family in the US, but has since returned to the region to help refugees fleeing Ukraine.Appearing on Good Morning America, Chmerkovskiy opened up about his mixed feelings about leaving Ukraine: “I feel guilty, I feel bad, I feel shame, I feel upset.”He also addressed why he chose to return to Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, instead of stay...
