WWE

WWE Previews Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on NXT 2.0

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE.com released the following match preview for Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley on this week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0:. Tatum Paxley looks to prove herself in singles match with...

411mania.com

Financial World

Sasha Banks recalls Dean Ambrose from AEW to WWE

In recent months one of the greatest characters of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley, well known throughout the pro-wrestling world for his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, has had to leave the TV screens of Dynamite and Rampage, for undergo a long period of rehabilitation from alcohol, with the former world champion of the federation of Khans and the federation of McMahon, who understood how the time had come to give us a cut with these substances.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Changes Names To Two NXT Superstars

NXT 2.0 Superstars Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray have new ring names, according to PWInsider. Kacy Catanzaro’s ring name is now Katana Chance. The former American Ninja Warrior star signed with WWE in January of 2018 and then worked the Mae Young Classic tournament that year. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2019.
WWE
411mania.com

Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and Christian discussed the epic ladder match featuring Edge & Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardys at WrestleMania 2000 (aka WrestleMania 16). Christian revealed during the interview that Edge & Christian were originally going to split as a tag team after the WrestleMania match.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
411mania.com

Rumor Killer On Two WWE NXT Name Changes

Despite rumors to the contrary, Dakota Kai and Indi Hartwell are not currently getting name changes in NXT. A post was circulating on Instagram that Kai was being renamed to Clarice Riverz while Hartwell was becoming Indiana Hallow, but Fightful Select has confirmed that is not the case. Dakota Kai...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (4/18)

WWE RAW will take place in Buffalo NY tonight with two championship matches and more. Becky Lynch is rumored to return tonight. She has been off RAW since losing the Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania but she returned to working live events this past weekend. The following...
BUFFALO, NY
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Looks Back On The Steiner Brothers “Torturing” A Referee

Eric Bischoff served as a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. During the episode, he recalled first meeting the Steiner Brothers, who were giving a referee a hard time (via Wrestling Inc). On The Steiner Brothers messing with a referee: “Shortly after I joined WCW...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Show In Heartfelt Moment

That’s a rare one. There are very few stars in WWE history who have reached the level of Roman Reigns. Having held the Universal Title for over six hundred days, Reigns is one of the longest reigning champions in WWE history and the question becomes who could possibly take the title off of him. Reigns is a special star, but he did something very interesting this weekend at a live event.
WWE

