Iowa Weather Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday, storm chances Friday and Saturday

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO