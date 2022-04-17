ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton

By Nathan Crawford, Andrew Robinson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were rescued Sunday afternoon after their boat caught fire and sank in the water near Buckroe Beach.

Officials say a fire broke out on the 38-foot boat around 2:50 p.m. in the water off North First Street in Hampton. There were four people on board at the time of the fire and say the boat began to flood as a result of the fire.

Two boats responded to the scene and rescued all four people on board.

    4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton (photo: WAVY viewer)
    4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton (photo: WAVY viewer)
    4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton (photo: WAVY viewer)
    4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton (photo: WAVY viewer)
    4 people rescued from sinking boat in Hampton (photo: WAVY viewer)
The incident happened around 40 yards off the beach, officials add. No one was injured.

The Coast Guard said it was working with the boat owners to determine a recovery plan, but photos from WAVY viewer Austin Steiner show the boat wrecked on the beach with debris scattered in his backyard.

    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (Courtesy photo)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)
    Pieces of a boat that sank in Hampton April 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

“I came out here around 2 o’clock, 2:30, and found all of this,” said Steiner.

“There’s a sink, there’s a bathtub, I found a mini-fridge down the beach, still had alcohol in there, beers and things like that,” he said. “With all this damage spread out, it’s more than a mile of debris out here.”

Overnight, debris was washed up near the base of Steiner and his wife’s home.

“She thinks it’s crazy. She’s worried that the boat, with the tides coming and the winds are supposed to get stronger, that it’s going to come up and hit the house,” said Austin.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission is investigating.

While the investigation into the fire continues, the cleanup is soon to come.

“They told us the boat would be taken care of by the Coast Guard due to the weather. I guess they weren’t able to come and take care of it,” said Austin.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

