One person dead following domestic dispute in Sandersville, victim identified
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man in Sandersville.
At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, authorities say that the Sandersville Police Department responded to 834 Qwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute.
Officers found a man dead inside the home.
Washington County coroner, E.K. May, has identified the victim as 56-year-old Mandell D. McCollough, who lived in the home.
The GBI will lead the investigation.
If you have any information, contact the GBI Region 12 at 478-374-6988 or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628.
If you have any information, contact the GBI Region 12 at 478-374-6988 or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
