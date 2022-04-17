ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

One person dead following domestic dispute in Sandersville, victim identified

By D.V. Wise, Shawn Cabbagestalk
 2 days ago

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man in Sandersville.

At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, authorities say that the Sandersville Police Department responded to 834 Qwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

Officers found a man dead inside the home.

Washington County coroner, E.K. May, has identified the victim as 56-year-old Mandell D. McCollough, who lived in the home.

The GBI will lead the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the GBI Region 12 at 478-374-6988 or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

“Do they understand what they have done to us” LOE Gang Members indicted for the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Members of the criminal street gang “Loyalty Over Everything” also known as “LOE” have been indicted by the Grand Jury for the murder of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The District Attorney’s Office presented a 25-count indictment to the Grand Jury against five members. Arbrie was gunned down during a drive-by shooting back […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

