Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Mitchell County in north central Iowa Northwestern Floyd County in north central Iowa * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 829 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mason City Municipal Airport, or near Mason City, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Ansgar around 905 PM CDT. Osage around 910 PM CDT. Stacyville around 920 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include County Roads A 39 And S 70, Meyer, Toeterville, Rock Creek, Idlewilde State Park, Otranto and Howardville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
