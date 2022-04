Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the April 15, 2022 flipbook. No love is lost in matchups between Texas and Oklahoma, and Thursday’s battle was no exception. In a game that had been sold out for weeks and had the second-largest attendance of all time for No. 13 Texas softball, No. 1 Oklahoma won game one in a close affair by a margin of 3-0.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO