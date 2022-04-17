ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2022 Boston Marathon means extra to Rich Hill after father’s recent death

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Lloyd Hill Sr. finished the race 37 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk0w5_0fC0t3Jo00
Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers. Carlos Osorio/AP Photo

This year’s Boston Marathon carries extra weight for Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill, a Milton native, after his father, Lloyd, died Friday at age 94.

Lloyd Hill Sr. ran the Boston Marathon 37 times according to WBZ’s Dan Roche, who chatted with Rich Hill about his father’s legacy.

“Words can’t describe how kind he was towards everybody and the way he treated everyone,” Hill told Roche. “But also, running 37 Boston Marathons was an amazing feat. We just found that out the other day. I always thought it was in the ’20s, then I asked him, and he said, ‘No, we started in 1958.'”

That led to more conversations with his father about the event’s significance in the family. Hill fondly recalls seeing his father at the finish line and said other times Lloyd would simply take the Red Line home to Milton.

Hill, who is scheduled to pitch Monday against the Twins, said there’s a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings around Marathon Monday. He values how much it meant to his father and many, many more.

“I know it’s really special to Boston and the people here in Boston,” Hill said to Roche. “It’s very unique, because it’s a one-of-a-kind thing here in this city, and for the state of Massachusetts. It will be a special day.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Crosses Finish Line Alongside Shalane Flanagan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned to the course on Monday, crossing the finish line with the help of a veteran runner. Haslet teamed up to run side-by-side with Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan, who came out of retirement last year to run six marathons around the world in seven weeks. Shalane Flanagan and Adrianne Haslet cross the Boston Marathon finish line. (WBZ-TV) Haslet lost her left leg in the 2013 bombings, and in 2019 she was hit by a car while training for the marathon. She’s been working to get back to the 26.2-mile race ever since. She began training with Flanagan in January. “It was the best day of my life and I’m so proud of us,” Haslet said Monday after crossing the finish line.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Marathon security plans pay off

BOSTON — At checkpoints up and down the Boston Marathon Finish Line, security teams were busy Monday opening bags to check on what people were carrying closer to Boylston Street. “It takes 30 seconds, and everybody’s bag is checked. It just gives a better sense of security, " Ali...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about rising COVID-19 cases and the Boston Marathon

Here are the latest COVID trends in Boston ahead of Monday's marathon. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, just as one of Boston’s most celebrated events is returning to its pre-pandemic spring routines with the familiar and long-missed sights and sounds of Back Bay in April. The Boston...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ndamukong Suh Attending Red Sox Game Has Patriots Fans Speculating

Ndamukong Suh, an NFL free agent who remains available on the open market, was in Boston on Saturday while attending the Red Sox game at Fenway Park. And while Suh traveling to the area could mean absolutely nothing from a football perspective, fans of the New England Patriots weren’t about to let that stand in their way of rapid and relentless speculation. Patriots fans aren’t exactly new to that line of questioning, of course, and the tweet from WBZ-TV’s David Wade on Saturday evening allowed it to gain steam.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marlborough police search for missing teenager

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Red Sox#Rochiewbz#Twins
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Boston Marathon start times, how to watch as race returns on Patriots Day for first time since COVID pandemic

The Boston Marathon returns to is historic time slot on Patriots Day, the third Monday of April for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck. The race was postponed in April 2020 as the pandemic first spread and people shied away from public events in favor of social distancing. Runners were invited to participate virtually. Last year in 2021, the race was postponed to the fall as COVID cases surged once again last spring.
BOSTON, MA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Boston Marathon 2022 racers cross finish line

BOSTON — For the first time since 2019, the Boston Marathon is being run during its traditional Patriots Day, on the third Monday of April. Boston25News reported that about 30,000 athletes started the 26.2-mile race, starting in Hopkinton and hoping to cross the finish line on Boylston Street in Copley Square, in the heart of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

10 must-see moments from the 2022 Boston Marathon

It was a beautiful day to run 26.2 miles. The sun was shining as the world’s oldest annual marathon made a return to its Patriots Day schedule for the first time since 2019. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya and Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia went stride for stride on Boylston, but Jepchirchir prevailed to victory.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Bouncer charged with stabbing Palos Hills Marine Daniel Martinez to death in Boston

BOSTON (CBS Chicago/CBS Boston) -- A bouncer has pleaded not guilty to murder after police said he stabbed a Marine from the southwest suburbs to death over the weekend in Boston. The victim, 23-year-old Daniel Martinez, was from Palos Hills. He was stabbed to death at 7 p.m. Eastern time Saturday outside the Sons of Boston pub in Boston. Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer at the bar, was later identified as the suspect. He turned himself into police Monday and is now charged with murder. Larrama was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday afternoon. He pleaded not...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What was free agent Ndamukong Suh up to in Boston?

Suh spent time with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Ndamukong Suh got the full Boston experience this weekend, but that reportedly didn’t include a visit with the Patriots. The star defensive tackle, who happens to be a free agent, attended a Red Sox game and reconnected with Celtics head coach Ime Udoka at Fenway Park. He spent the afternoon with Udoka, his friend who is also from Portland, Oregon, and watched the Celtics practice.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy