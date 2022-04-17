ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Is John Cena's return scheduled for June?

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the universally known faces of the Stamford-based company of the last twenty years is undoubtedly that of John Cena, multiple world champion and secondary of the McMahon-owned company, who for years has been the face of the entire company, with Johnny Boy who has practically traveled the whole world...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

What is Becky Lynch's next goal?

Becky Lynch, after being champion for 621 days, if we combine her title reigns from Wrestlemania 35, lost her Raw champion belt to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38. The Irishman, who is now used to owning a title in the company of Stamford, now finds herself having to deal with her own future, which is increasingly uncertain, given that at the moment, since after Wrestlemania, she has not yet been revised.
WWE
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Paige

One of the most beloved British athletes in recent WWE history is Paige, a former NXT champion and overall champion also on the company's main roster, with the unfortunate athlete experiencing a bad neck injury in recent years that has forced her to retire from wrestling, it is unknown if forever or only for a long period of her career.
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
John Cena
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Nobody can control Charlotte Flair

Gunther and Ludwig Kaizer do a backstage promo, where Ludwig praises Gunther's strength and power. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn. Zayn walks in with a microphone trying to clarify what happened last week saying that he is not afraid of anything or anyone and that everything he does is calculated and is part of a bigger plan saying he won't run away tonight, but he'll beat Drew to win back the respect people owe him.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Roddy Piper Birthday Tribute, Sami Zayn on Talking Smack, Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin Backlash Match

– The WWE Twitter account paid tribute to late Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper earlier today for his birthday:. – WWE released a clip from this weekend’s episode of Talking Smack. Sami Zayn declared that he’s not afraid of Drew McIntyre. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also discussed their tag team title opportunity. You can check out that clip below:
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Wrestling World

Kaitlyn reveals why she left WWE

Former Divas Champion Kaitlyn, now known simply by her name, Celeste Bonin, left WWE in January 2014, staying away from the world of professional wrestling for several years. During a chat on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, with Renee herself conducting her, Celeste talked about various things in her life and career, including some more details about her separation from WWE.
WWE
ComicBook

How to Make Peace Train Drink From John Cena's Peacemaker

James Gunn's Peacemaker TV series introduced fans to a new drink from the DC Universe: The Peace Train. Peacemaker (John Cena) made his signature cocktail for his new friend Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) when they had an after-work hangout in Episode 5. Adebayo took one sip of the... unique concoction and immediately dubbed it a "Feces Drink." However, one YouTuber who specializes in cocktails took up the experiment of making the Peace Train in real life – and found it to be delicious!
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)

Roman Reigns took a minute to drop his character and thank the fans at Saturday night’s WWE live event, and video is online. Reigns delivered the promo following his match with Drew McIntyre at the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Erie, Pennsylvania, and you can see the video below, in which Reigns asks fans not to post it on social media (so much for that) and that he’d claim it was a hologram if it popped up.
ERIE, PA
ComicBook

WWE Superstars Who Could Be Affected By Vince McMahon's New Naming Rule

WWE's roster has seen a growing number of Superstars undergoing name changes in recent months, with the latest examples being Austin Theory losing his first name and Kacey Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray getting their names changed to Katana Chance and Alba Fyre. The reason behind all the changes was explained in a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — "Vince McMahon decreed he doesn't want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they've used before on the indie scene."
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sasha Banks reveals her big dream

One of the most influential and most famous women on the WWE main roster is definitely Sasha Banks, the current female tag team champion of the company's main brand, together with Naomi, with whom she triumphed in Wrestlemania, snatching the title from the former champions Carmella and Queen Zelina. In...
WWE
Popculture

Nick Jonas Replaces NBC Reality Series' Judge

Nick Jonas is set to judge a whole different kind of competition. Deadline reported that Jonas will be replacing Shaquille O'Neal on NBC's new show Dancing With Myself. O'Neal was forced to exit after the production was delayed. Jonas will join a judging panel that also consists of Shakira and...
THEATER & DANCE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Roman Reigns Breaks Character At WWE Show In Heartfelt Moment

That’s a rare one. There are very few stars in WWE history who have reached the level of Roman Reigns. Having held the Universal Title for over six hundred days, Reigns is one of the longest reigning champions in WWE history and the question becomes who could possibly take the title off of him. Reigns is a special star, but he did something very interesting this weekend at a live event.
WWE
Yardbarker

Becky Lynch Explains Why She Hasn’t Been On WWE RAW Since WrestleMania 38 Loss

Becky Lynch is a Man with a plan. WWE posted a new video with Becky Lynch, who was in Syracuse for a “Sunday Stunner” live event this weekend. Lynch explained why she hasn’t been back on WWE TV since losing her RAW Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, noting that she’s just not ready to be seen without a title.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has not yet determined who will beat Roman Reigns

In the main event of the second night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns won the sensational match wanted by WWE to decree his new Undisputed Universal Champion on the main roster, with the first champion to come out of Wrestlemania with both belts as the world champion of both rosters.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy