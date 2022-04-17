ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Local man to run in Boston Marathon for 3rd time

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t11Ua_0fC0rk4600

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, many runners will line up for one of the most coveted races in the running community — the Boston Marathon.

There are 17 local runners who qualified — 10 from Ohio and seven from Pennsylvania.

One of the Ohio runners is Joseph Vanek from Youngstown. This will be his third time running the Boston Marathon, including virtually during the height of the pandemic.

His goal is to break his personal best time of three hours and 30 minutes this year.

He said he’s made many memories in each of those 26.2 miles.

“There’s so many along that course, Wellesley College, the Wellesley scream tunnel. I can still hear — I mean it was just deafening, and then seeing the finish line in the distance after all the hard work, it sends a chill down your spine,” Vanek said.

Vanek is also an ambassador for the Youngstown Marathon in October and will be pacing it this year.

You can sign up for the marathon or 5K at Second Sole or on the Youngstown Marathon Facebook page — with code Joe22 to get 15% off.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Wellesley College#Nexstar#The Youngstown Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy