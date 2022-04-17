ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU can’t overcome No. 5 OSU’s three-homer first; drops series finale

By Sam Coniglio
WBOY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys blast through the first inning, deflating the Mountaineers to take the series. Easter was not WVU’s day from the get-go. No. 5 Oklahoma State took the series against the Mountaineers on Sunday with a 13-3 victory in eight innings. The Cowboys hung five runs on West Virginia in the opening...

www.wboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Brown on offense under Harrell: “I like the progress we’re making”

Graham Harrell settling in with WVU offense ahead of Gold-Blue Spring Game. The expected influence of new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the West Virginia offense has been well-documented throughout this spring. The hope is that Harrell’s arrival will spark the WVU offense, which will not only have a new...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU vs Pitt: Where to watch, first pitch time and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia fans will have to wait a few more hours than they originally planned, but another installment of the Backyard Brawl on the diamond will be played this week. The second meeting of the year between WVU and Pittsburgh was pushed back to Wednesday April...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game information

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University is hosting its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game presented by Encova Insurance, on Saturday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. With numerous events taking place at Mylan Park (All-American Grand Bash, Mountaineer Classic Track Meet, Monongalia Classic...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Hutch Post

Wildcats knock off Shockers in baseball Monday

WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas State scored 12 runs over the first four innings and never looked back, downing Wichita State 12-1 on Monday night at Eck Stadium. The Wildcats (18-17) struck first just three batters into the game, as Dominic Johnson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a single from Orlando Salinas, and scored via a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Four more runs crossed in the second; Jeff Heinrich drew a bases-loaded walk, an error scored a second run, and a pair of run-scoring groundouts made it 5-0 Kansas State.
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
Person
Homer
Person
Marcus Brown
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Cowboys#College Baseball#Wvu#Osu
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBOY

Brown provides status update on Saint McLeod

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football coach Neal Brown provided an update on sophomore safety Saint McLeod, who was the victim of a stabbing in March. McLeod has not practiced with the team this spring as he recovers from what Brown previously called an “unfortunate situation.” But, Brown confirmed Tuesday that the Pennsylvania native is making progress in his recovery.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Plitzuweit announces signing of Blacksten

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kylee Blacksten to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 6-foot-3 forward from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Blacksten played the last two seasons at Colorado. She will have three years of eligibility...
MORGANTOWN, WV
cbs19news

Baseball falls in series finale at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia baseball dropped its second straight ACC series as Pitt clinched with a 4-1 win on Sunday. The Panthers got on the board first, but Chris Newell evened the score with an RBI double. In the bottom of the fifth inning with bases loaded, the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

Backyard Brawl at PNC Park pushed back one day

Scheduled meeting between WVU and Pitt at home of the Pittsburgh Pirates moved to Wednesday. After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy