Luka Doncic has missed the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a calf strain, but according to Shams Charania, there is optimism that he will be able to return for either Game 3 or 4 in Salt Lake City. Doncic's calf strain is reportedly improving and workouts over the next few days could determine when he is able to return to the floor.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO