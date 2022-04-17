ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Las Vegas

By David Denk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UP7cX_0fC0qMBP00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Las Vegas Metro police, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a driver early this morning.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, the driver of a Ford F150 reportedly lost control of the vehicle after traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on North Hollywood Boulevard, before losing control of the vehicle and veering left into the southbound travel lanes. After failing to regain control of the vehicle, the driver reportedly left the roadway, where they entered the sidewalk of North Hollywood boulevard, before colliding with a cinderblock wall and light pole.

Police say the driver continued traveling through the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, where it once again left the roadway and struck another cinderblock wall, resulting in the vehicle coming to its final stop.

Arriving medical personnel reportedly determined the driver was beyond resuscitation, announcing him dead at the scene.

The driver’s death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 4

Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy