Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Las Vegas Metro police, a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a driver early this morning.

At approximately 4:39 a.m. at the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, the driver of a Ford F150 reportedly lost control of the vehicle after traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver was traveling northbound on North Hollywood Boulevard, before losing control of the vehicle and veering left into the southbound travel lanes. After failing to regain control of the vehicle, the driver reportedly left the roadway, where they entered the sidewalk of North Hollywood boulevard, before colliding with a cinderblock wall and light pole.

Police say the driver continued traveling through the intersection of North Hollywood Boulevard and Walnut Canyon Drive, where it once again left the roadway and struck another cinderblock wall, resulting in the vehicle coming to its final stop.

Arriving medical personnel reportedly determined the driver was beyond resuscitation, announcing him dead at the scene.

The driver’s death marked the 47th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

