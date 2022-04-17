ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Central 2022: Phil Olaleye runs for State House

By Itoro Umontuen
Phil Olaleye, D-Atlanta, is currently the Executive Director of an education non-profit and President of Summerhill’s neighborhood organization.

Olaleye is running for Georgia House Seat 59 which contains Summerhill. In his interview, Olaleye says the State of Georgia needs to stand up for thriving families, build healthy communities, and strengthen our democracy.

The deadline to register to vote in the Georgia Primary is Monday, April 25, 2022. Georgia’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

